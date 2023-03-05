19
Kwesi Nyantakyi's first public interaction with Kurt Okraku at Atsu's one week celebration

Nyantakyi And Kurt Okraku Kwesi Nyantakyi and Kurt Okraku exchanging pleasantries

Sun, 5 Mar 2023

The phrase: ‘’You can’t keep a good man down” fits former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi like a glove.

Nyantakyi was seen cheering when he showed up at the one-week observation of ex-Ghana international Christian Atsu.

The astute football administration shook hands with his successor Kurt Okraku- the first time ever in public.

Nyantakyi, credited for the evolution of the local football governing body, looks to survived the dodgy ‘man-made trial and tribulation’ all in the name of investigative journalism.

In 2018, Kwesi Nyantakyi was captured in a video by famed journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in his Number 12 exposé, allegedly collecting cash gifts and peddling influence.

This resulted in him stepping down as Ghana FA boss and subsequently losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and CAF 1st Vice President.

In 2021, An Accra High Court threw out the government's case against him after the state delayed in filing a witness statement.

The decision of the Criminal Court 4 of the Accra High Court to discharge Nyantakyi forced the state to rush to another court to file the same charges against the former Wa All Stars owner.

Kurt Okraku took over the reins after a period of Normalisation and has been steering the wheel of Ghanaian football in the right direction.

The two men who worked closely in the past are believed to be good friends.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
