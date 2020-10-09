Kwesi Nyantakyi to appeal new CAS ruling – GhanaWeb sources

Former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi

Kwesi Nyantakyi, the former president of the Ghana Football Association will seek further reduction of the ban imposed on him by FIFA by appealing the ruling by CAS which has reduced his initial life-time ban to twelve years, GhanaWeb can confirm.

Reports this week speculated that Nyantakyi was successful in his appeal of the ban as CAS has reduced the sentencing to twelve years.



Sources close to him have told this site that though Nyantakyi feels vindicated by the ruling, he will still push for reduction of the twelve years.



Nyantakyi, as per sources is confident that CAS will grant his new request which could see him make a dramatic return to football.



Kwesi Nyantakyi was handed a lifetime ban by FIFA after he was found guilty of violating FIFA’s articles on conflict of interest and bribery and corruptions.



Excerpts of a statement issued by the Ethics Committee of FIFA in 2018 read “the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has banned Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level”.



"The adjudicatory chamber found Mr. Nyantakyi guilty of having violated art. 19 (Conflicts of interest), art. 21 (Bribery and corruption) and art. 22 (Commission) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, 2012 edition”.

"As a consequence, Mr Nyantakyi is banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on Mr Nyantakyi.



"The decision was notified to Mr Nyantakyi today, and the ban comes into force immediately."



Nyantakyi finds himself in the current situation after he was captured in an investigative documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas engaging in acts of bribery and corruption.



He lost his GFA post, CAF Vice Presidential role and position on FIFA Executive Council.



Checks by GhanaWeb on the CAS and FIFA websites however showed no release to the effect that judgement has been passed on the case