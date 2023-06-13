0
Kylian Mbappe reacts to transfer reports

Kylian Mbappe Looks Frustrated During Psg Match Paris Saint-German(PSG) superstar, Kylian Mbappe

Tue, 13 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Paris Saint-German(PSG) superstar, Kylian Mbappe, has insisted on not extending his contract with the club.

Mbappe, in contrast with the reports of him holding a discussion over a contract renewal, said he has 'Never' had a sit down with the club.

He also explained that his decision not to extend has been communicated to the board since 2022.

“I have NEVER discussed any contract renewal with PSG. The board has been informed since July 15th, 2022 of my decision not to extend beyond 2024 — and the letter sent was only meant to confirm what I already told them," he stated.

Mbappe signed a three-year deal with PSG during the 2022 summer transfer window. According to SkySports, the Frenchman signed a contract of two years with an option to renew for another year.

He has now played the first year out of the two years and would be available to begin talks with clubs in January 2024, if he does not trigger the extension clause.

SkySports also indicated that the World Cup winner wants to join Real Madrid and PSG intends to sell him for a high price rather than lose him for nothing.

