Kylian Mbappe transfer to Real Madrid will happen - Florentino Perez

120808697 Mbappe Reu PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Sun, 11 Jun 2023 Source: goal.com

Kylian Mbappe will end up at Real Madrid, claims Blancos president Florentino Perez, but no transfer will be put in place for the summer of 2023.

The Liga giants have been pursuing the France international forward for some time, with interest first expressed following his senior breakthrough at Monaco. Paris Saint-Germain won the race for his signature back then, with the Ligue 1 champions also able to negotiate a contract extension in 2022.

That deal is, however, only due to run until the summer of 2024 – with a 12-month extension option having to be triggered by July if the World Cup winner intends to remain at Parc des Princes.

Perez appears to have suggested that Mbappe could be lured to Spain as a free agent next year, with the Real president telling a supporter that asked him in the street if the talented 24-year-old will be acquired at some stage: “Yes, but not this year.”

Real had a €220 million (£188m/$237m) offer on the table for Mbappe at one point in 2021, but those advances were knocked back by PSG as they fought desperately to get a talismanic presence – one that is now the club’s all-time leading goalscorer - to remain on their books.

