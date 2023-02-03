2
Kylian Mpabbe expected to be named next France captain

Kylian Mbappe Has Scored 5 Goals In The 2022 FIFA World Cup Kylian Mpabbe has had a phenomenal career with Les Blues

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: goal.com

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is the favourite to take over the captain's armband for Les Bleus following the international retirement of veterans.

Mbappe is in lead position to take over the captain's armband for the France national team, according to Get French Football News. Les Bleus are without a skipper following Lloris' decision to retire after World Cup 2022.

Senior figures such as Karim Benzema and Raphael Varane have also subsequently hung up their international boots.

Mbappe is still only 24 but has already racked up 66 caps for the national team. He was part of the side that won the World Cup in 2018 and claimed the Golden Boot in 2022 as Les Bleus made it to the final but were beaten by Argentina.

Mbappe has also lifted the Nations League trophy in 2021 and remains key to the team's hopes of future success.

PSG have already named Mbappe as the club's vice-captain for this season, a decision that came as a shock to Presnel Kimpembe, who thought he'd lost his job to the striker. Manager Christophe Galtier has since confirmed that Kimpembe, Mbappe, Marco Verratti and Sergio Ramos are all vice-captains this season.

Les Bleus return to action on March 24 against the Netherlands in qualifying for Euro 2024.

