LA Galaxy sign Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil from KRC Genk

Paintsil has been signed by LA Galaxy on a four year deal

Major League Soccer side, LA Galaxy, have announced the acquisition of Ghana international Joseph Paintsil.

The talented winger has been signed from Belgian Pro League outfit KRC Genk.



LA Galaxy, in an official communiqué, confirmed the signing of the new forward on Wednesday, February 21.



“The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has acquired Joseph Paintsil from Belgian Pro League side KRC Genk as a Designated Player and signed the forward to a four-year contract through the end of the 2027 MLS season. Paintsil, who will occupy an international roster slot, will be added to the Galaxy roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa,” a club statement from the American club said.

Joseph Paintsil has left KRC Genk after spending five years in Belgium and making a good name for himself.



While with KRC Genk, the Black Stars winger scored 61 goals and provided 35 assists after making 228 appearances for the club in all competitions.



He is now set to open a new chapter of his career in the United States of America.