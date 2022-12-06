LIVE UPADATES: Morocco vs Spain (2022 World Cup round 16)

Morocco vs Spain ( 2022 World Cup round 16)

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates of the 2022 FIFA World Cup last 16 tie between Morocco and Spain at the Education City stadium.

Morocco face Spain at the FIFA World Cup for the second time. However, this is their first knockout stage meeting.



The Atlas Lions hold an impressive record of 8 matches unbeaten streak, 5 wins, and 3 draws. They finished top of their group with 7 points, including a win over tournament favorite Belgium.



Morocco, who have conceded just one goal in the tournament so far, are the only African representative left in the competition.



Spain, on the other hand, head into the game as second runner-up in Group E. They won one, lost one, and drew one of their group stage game.



The tie promises to be an exciting one as their first meeting at the World Cup ended in a two-all draw in 2018.

The winner of the tie will face either Portugal or Switzerland, who will lock horns later today, in the quarter-final.



Follow the live updates below











EE/KPE