LIVE UPDATE: Asante Kotoko vs Medeama (GPL WK23)

Sun, 26 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to GhanaWeb's Live coverage of the Ghana Premier League matchday 23 top-liner between Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC.

Kotoko will meet the Tarkwa-based side at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as they search for their consecutive win over the away side.

The Reds have won three of the last five meetings between the two with Medeama winning one and the other ending in a draw.

Also, the Porcupines will be hoping for a second double over Medeama after beating them back-to-back last season and winning the reserve fixture this season.

Meanwhile, Medeama have quite a good away record this season, losing four of their 11 games on the road. They have drawn four and won three of those.

The Yellow and Mauves have also lost only of their last five games in the league, winning three of those.

Kotoko, on the other hand, have won two, lost two, and drawn one of their last five games.

Both teams are on the same point, 34 each, sitting 6th and 7th respectively. A win for either side will take them 3 points behind league leaders Aduana Stars who drew with Real Tamale United today.

