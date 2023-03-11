LIVE UPDATE: Bibiani Gold Stars vs Hearts of Oak (GPL WK24)

Hearts of Oak vs Bibiani Gold Stars

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live update of the Ghana Premier League matchday 21 fixture between Bibiani Gold Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak.

Bibiani Gold Stars will host Hearts of Oak at the Dun's park, hoping to land their first win over the Phobins.



Hearts of Oak have won all three games against the Gold Stars. After beating the Miners back-to-back on their debut season, the Rainbow side won the reverse fixture this season, 1-0.



The home side have shown massive improvement in their second season as they sit 6 points behind the leaders Aduana Stars.



They have won two, lost two, and drew one of their last five matches and have not lost at home since September.



Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, would want to extend their winning run after beating Asante Kotoko 1-0 to end their poor streak.

The win was their second in five games, losing three of those. Hearts of Oak, fifth on the table with 31 points, are just a point above Bibiani who are seventh on the league log.



Follow the update below







