4
Menu
Sports

LIVE UPDATE: Ghana vrs Madagascar (2023 AFCON Qualifier, Group E)

Ratings Of Black Stars Players In 1 1 Draw With Angola Black Stars

Sun, 18 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana will face the Barea of Madagascar this afternoon at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo at 2pm.

Ghana will aim for their third victory in the qualifiers, having won two and drawn two with eight points in Group E.

Ghana has the same points with Angola who won 2-1 against Central African Republic on Saturday, June 17 on away soil.

A win today moves Ghana to 11 points and a place in the 2023 AFCON to be played in Ivory Coast from Saturday, January 13-Saturday, February 13, 2024.

Coach Chris Hughton had named his starting XI

ahead of this clash as skipper Andre Ayew has returned from injury to command his place in the set up.

Patrick Kpodzo gets to mark his debut at the left-back role following the injury of Gideon Mensah.

Ghana will rely mainly on the likes o Kamaldeen Suleman to make the difference on the day.

However, Rayan Raveloson, Zotsara Randriambololona, and Loic Lapoussin could also pose threats to the Ghanaian side.

Madagascar are yet to pick a single win in their last four qualifiers and will aim at nothing but all three points. 



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Don't allow Mahama to come close to presidency – Annoh-Dompreh
Nogokpo's 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare expires
Why is Frimpong-Boateng being prosecuted? – Prof Adei quizzes
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi