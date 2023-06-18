LIVE UPDATE: Ghana vrs Madagascar (2023 AFCON Qualifier, Group E)

Black Stars

The Black Stars of Ghana will face the Barea of Madagascar this afternoon at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo at 2pm.

Ghana will aim for their third victory in the qualifiers, having won two and drawn two with eight points in Group E.



Ghana has the same points with Angola who won 2-1 against Central African Republic on Saturday, June 17 on away soil.



A win today moves Ghana to 11 points and a place in the 2023 AFCON to be played in Ivory Coast from Saturday, January 13-Saturday, February 13, 2024.



Coach Chris Hughton had named his starting XI



ahead of this clash as skipper Andre Ayew has returned from injury to command his place in the set up.



Patrick Kpodzo gets to mark his debut at the left-back role following the injury of Gideon Mensah.

Ghana will rely mainly on the likes o Kamaldeen Suleman to make the difference on the day.



However, Rayan Raveloson, Zotsara Randriambololona, and Loic Lapoussin could also pose threats to the Ghanaian side.



Madagascar are yet to pick a single win in their last four qualifiers and will aim at nothing but all three points.



