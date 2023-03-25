LIVE UPDATE: Karela United vs Hearts of Oak (GPL WK23)

Accra Hearts of Oak

Struggling Karela United will host Hearts of Oak at Crosby Awauah Memorial Park. The home side have won only one of their last five games in the losing three, winning one and drawing one.



They come up against Hearts of Oak side who are in three games unbeaten run, winning two of those.



Four of the last five meetings between the two have ended in a draw win Karela winning one. Their only win was at home.



Also, meetings between the two rarely produce goals with only five goals being scored in their last five encounters.



Hearts of Oak, fourth on the table, trail league leaders Aduana start by four-point and would hope to avoid defeat to keep their title hopes on course.



Whereas, Karela United are just two points above the drop zone and would need to win to boost their chances of survival.

Karela have a good home record winning 7 out of their 11 home games while Hearts of Oak also have fairly a good away record, losing only three out of their 10 away games, winning four and drawing three.



The reverse fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium ended in a goalless draw.



