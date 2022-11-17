LIVE UPDATES: Accra Lions vs Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb's coverage of the ongoing 2022/2023 betPawa Premier League.

Accra Lions host giants Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in a match-day 7 fixture.



Accra Lions are currently on a good form and are a point behind league leaders Aduana Stars, meaning a win over the Phobians today will take them to the top of the table with 18 points.



Lions have already won all their opening three games of the season and will want to maintain their home invincibility against Slavko Matic and his Accra Hearts of Oak team.



Accra Hearts of Oak, 10th on the league table after six games are still trying to find their feet under Serbian trainer, Slavko Matic who has played three games since taking over.



The Phobians drew 0-0 on match day six against Karela United and will want to change the narrative as they fight to get back to the top of the league.

Hearts of Oak will be playing the game against Accra Lions without their talisman, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who is currently on national duty preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Follow the live updates below:



