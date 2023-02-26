2
LIVE UPDATES: Aduana FC vs Asante Kotoko - MTN FA Cup (R.16)

Aduana Kotoko FlZe8zbWAAAzuVS.jfif Aduana FC vs Asante Kotoko

Sun, 26 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the LIVE UPDATES of the Round of 16 of the MTN FA Cup between Aduana FC vs Asante Kotoko at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.

The top two best teams in the Ghana Premier League face to slug it out for one of the spots in the quarter-final stage.

Aduana FC's chance of winning a double remains in sight whilst Asante Kotoko also push hard to win their first FA Cup title in six years.

The Porcupine Warriors last won the title in 2017 following an impressive 3-1 win over arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak at the Aliu Mahama stadium.

Asante Kotoko are 9-time champions of the FA Cup while Aduana FC are yet to win one despite annexing the Premier League twice.

Aduana FC are the leaders in the betPewa Premier League with 35 points, 7 points ahead of Asante Kotoko who are in third place with 28 points.

The match begins at 3 pm.

Follow the LIVE UPDATES below

