LIVE UPDATES: Aduana Stars vs Asante Kotoko - GPL Week27

This is the 22nd meeting between Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko in the GPL

Ghanaweb.com brings you LIVE UPDATES of matchday 27 of the Ghana Premier League game between Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park at 3:00 pm.

Aduana Stars suffered a 2-0 loss to Legon Cities last weekend and are looking forward to bouncing back from that defeat. Asante Kotoko on the other hand were held by WAFA in a 1-1 draw.



Since earning their promotion in 2009, the Porcupine Warriors have never beaten Aduana Stars at Dormaa.



The two sides have met 21 times with both Aduana and Kotoko earning 6 wins each with the remaining 9 ending in stalemates.



Following that stalemate last weekend, Kotoko dropped to the 2nd spot whiles Aduana Stars also dropped to the 7th position.

Both teams will eye a win in this game to fancy their chances of winning the Ghana Premier League.



