LIVE UPDATES: Aduana Stars vs Asante Kotoko (GPLWK 10)

Aduana Stars' Adom Frimpong in action against Kotoko

Welcome to GhanaWeb’s coverage of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.

League leaders Aduana Stars will host second-place Asante Kotoko at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in this top liner for the matchday 10 fixture.



The Oga Boys are top of the table with an unbeaten record at home winning, winning three of their four home games.



Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin's side are yet to beat Kotoko in their last two games including a 2-0 home defeat.



Kotoko, who broke their over a decade away winless streak against Aduana will hope to have another over the Dormaa side.



The Porcupines are on a good run with three wins, a draw, and a loss in their last five matches.

