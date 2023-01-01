7
Menu
Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Aduana Stars vs Asante Kotoko (GPLWK 10)

Aduana Stars Vs Kotoko 23456 Aduana Stars' Adom Frimpong in action against Kotoko

Sun, 1 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to GhanaWeb’s coverage of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.

League leaders Aduana Stars will host second-place Asante Kotoko at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in this top liner for the matchday 10 fixture.

The Oga Boys are top of the table with an unbeaten record at home winning, winning three of their four home games.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin's side are yet to beat Kotoko in their last two games including a 2-0 home defeat.

Kotoko, who broke their over a decade away winless streak against Aduana will hope to have another over the Dormaa side.

The Porcupines are on a good run with three wins, a draw, and a loss in their last five matches.

Follow the update below:





EE/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Related Articles: