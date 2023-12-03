LIVE UPDATES: Aduana vs Hearts of Oak (GPL WK 13)

Hearts of Oak vs Aduana

Aduana FC face off with Hearts of Oak in the top draw fixture in matchday 13 of the Ghana Premier League at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday afternoon.

Aduana FC leads the table despite a back-to-back defeat while Hearts of Oak sit 6 places and 5 points behind their opponent.



Despite the back-to-back loss, the home side won three games on the trot prior. They will look to get back to winning ways against an opponent they have the edge over in terms of head-to-head.



Aduana FC have won six of their 17 meetings against Hearts of Oak with the latter winning three times, and eight ending in a draw.



Hearts of Oak are on a decent run of form, undefeated in their last five matches. However, they have won only one of those.

Follow the live updates below:







