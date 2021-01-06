LIVE UPDATES: Al Hilal VS Asante Kotoko (CAF Champions League)

Asante Kotoko lost to Al Hilal by a lone goal in the first leg

Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League.

Two times champions, Asante Kotoko, will be on the battleground to face Al Hilal Omdurman in the second leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary stage.



The Porcupines Warriors are going into this game at a disadvantage following their 1-0 defeat to the Sudanese giants at the Accra Sports Stadium some weeks ago.



Asante Kotoko will have to play above themselves as no Ghanaian club has been able to qualify to the nest stage in CAF club competitions after losing the first leg at home.



Al Hilal, on the other hand, is going into this game with extra motivation after being promised $80,000 by the club’s honorary President of Al-Hilal, Turki Al Sheikh, ahead of the showdown.

The game will come off at the Al Hilal Sports Stadium in Omdurman, Sudan.



Follow the Live Updates below:







