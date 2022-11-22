LIVE UPDATES: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (World Cup Group C)

Argentina skipper, Lionel Messi

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates of the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening Group C fixture between Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

Argentina mark the start of their 13th consecutive World Cup appearance against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium.



The South Americans are on a mission for their third World Cup triumph after coming close in 2014, when they finished second.



The Albiceleste are led by 35-year-old PSG superstar, Lionel Messi who has confirmed that this could be his last World Cup.



Argentina, who are yet to taste a defeat in 2022, have been tipped as the strong favorites to win the tournament.



Suadi Arabia, on the other hand, have won only of their last five outings losing two and drawing the other two.



The Asian side is led by two-time African Cup of Nations winner, Harve Renard, who will be making his first appearance on the World stage as a coach.

This will be the second meeting between the two since 2012. Their first meeting ended in a goalless draw.



Follow the updates below











EE/KPE