Sports News Sat, 12 Sep 2020

LIVE UPDATES: Arsenal vs Fulham (Week 1)

Fulham V Arsenal Arsenal face newly-promoted Fulham in Saturday's early kick-off

IT’S BACK!

Just 48 days on from the final day of the 2019/20 season, the English Premier League is back.

It begins at Craven Cottage, where Arsenal face newly-promoted Fulham in Saturday's early kick-off, and the action continues throughout the afternoon, with champions Liverpool facing Leeds United in a mouth-watering contest at Anfield.

For Fulham, the wait has been longer – 489 days to be precise. They have some making up to do following their relegation in 2018/19, and in Scott Parker they have a new identity and fresh optimism.

For Arsenal, things are looking up. An FA Cup final victory and a new direction under Mikel Arteta has fans hopeful again. Will the positive vibes continue today?

Kick-off is at 11.30 am.

We will bring you all the team news and action right here.

Today's Games

There's only four games for a start.

Fulham v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Liverpool v Leeds

West Ham v Newcastle

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

