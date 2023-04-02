LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko VS Real Tamale United

Asante Kotoko SC

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb Sports live text commentary of the ongoing 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.

Asante Kotoko host Real Tamale at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, April 2, for the matchday 25 fixture of the 2022/2023 betPawa Premier League season.



The Porcupine Warriors are going into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat at home to Medeama SC and a 1-1 draw against Legon Cities at the El Wak Stadium on Thursday, March 30, 2023.



Asante Kotoko are 6th on the Ghana Premier League table with 35 points but have one outstanding game.



Real Tamale United, on the other hand, have not lost in their last five games but have secured only one victory and it came at home against Accra Great Olympics.



The Pride of the North despite being 10th on the League table are not safe from the drop zone as only four points separate them and the teams in the drop zone.



Accra Great Olympics and Tamale City who are 16th and 17th on the table have accumulated 28 points each after 24 games.

This will be Asante Kotoko's 2nd game since the exit of Burkinabe coach, Seydou Zerbo



Follow the live updates below:





