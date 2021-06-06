LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Ashantigold

Asante Kotoko SC

Second-placed Asante Kotoko will clash with their regional rivals Ashantigold for the matchday 28 fixture in the ongoing 2020//2021 Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors will have the opportunity to go on top of the Ghana Premier League at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium before Accra Hearts of Oak will play Accra Great Olympics later in the day.



Asante Kotoko is currently trailing Accra Hearts of Oak by two points ahead of this weekend's round of games and a win over the Miners on Sunday, June 6, 2021, will take them to the top of the premier league table.



Ashantigold on the other hand has gone three games without a win and a defeat to Asante Kotoko may endanger their chances of staying in the Premier League.



The Miners currently occupy the 10th position with 34 games after the first 27 games.

Five points separate Ashantigold and the relegation-threatened teams.



Follow the updates below:



