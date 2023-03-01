LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Bechem United

Asante Kotoko host Bechem United on matchday 19

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb Sports coverage of the ongoing 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League season.

Asante Kotoko who are 4th on the Premier League table will host 2nd place Bechem United in a matchday 19 fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.



The Porcupine Warriors are going into this game in search of victory as they have gone three games without a win in all competitions.



Asante Kotoko lost 2-0 to Dreams FC on matchday 17 before drawing goalless at home against debutants Nsoatreman FC.



They were also eliminated from the MTN FA Cup after losing 1-0 to Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.



Bechem United on the other hand have been enjoying a good run in the ongoing season after accumulating 30 points in 18 games to secure the second spot on the Premier League table.



The Hunters are also not in a good form as they have won only one game in their last three Premier League games.

Bechem United lost 1-0 in the Bono derby to Berekum Chelsea, drew goalless against Aduana Stars before whipping Great Olympics 3-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 18.



The Hunters need a win to close the gap on league leaders Aduana Stars while Asante Kotoko who have 28 points need the victory to overtake Bechem United on the table.







Follow the live updates below:



