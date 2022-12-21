1
LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Berekum Chelsea

Kotoko Jersey 23 Fc9D XIWIAE65gX Asante Kotoko SC

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb's live text coverage of the 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League season.

Defending champions Asante Kotoko resume their 2022 FIFA World Cup break with a home game against Berekum Chelsea.

The Porcupine Warriors will be hosting the Hunters at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a bid to start their Christmas season with a positive result.

Asante Kotoko will desperately need a victory today to climb up on the league table as they currently occupy the 5th position with 14 points after 8 games.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium hasn't been a good venue for the Hunters but they go into this fixture hoping for another miracle.

Berekum Chelsea, 9th on the Premier League table are only 7 points away from League leaders Aduana Stars who have accumulated 19 points after 9 games in the ongoing season.

The Porcupine Warriors will be seeking a win in this game against Berekum Chelsea as their rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak are currently 2nd on the table after beating Nsoatreman FC 1-0.

Follow the live updates below:



