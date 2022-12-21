LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Berekum Chelsea

Asante Kotoko SC

Defending champions Asante Kotoko resume their 2022 FIFA World Cup break with a home game against Berekum Chelsea.



The Porcupine Warriors will be hosting the Hunters at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a bid to start their Christmas season with a positive result.



Asante Kotoko will desperately need a victory today to climb up on the league table as they currently occupy the 5th position with 14 points after 8 games.



The Baba Yara Sports Stadium hasn't been a good venue for the Hunters but they go into this fixture hoping for another miracle.



Berekum Chelsea, 9th on the Premier League table are only 7 points away from League leaders Aduana Stars who have accumulated 19 points after 9 games in the ongoing season.

The Porcupine Warriors will be seeking a win in this game against Berekum Chelsea as their rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak are currently 2nd on the table after beating Nsoatreman FC 1-0.



Follow the live updates below:



