LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak

Both teams will be eager to get all the three points in today's game

Hello, good afternoon and welcome to the biggest game on the Ghana Premier League calendar where rivals Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak pit their strength against each other in what is expected to be a pulsating game.

Kotoko are playing at home in this fixture after adopting the Accra Stadium as their home venue with renovation works ongoing at the Kumasi Baba Yara stadium.



Kotoko know they need to get all 3 points from this game as the push for the league title this season.



Having been eliminated from both the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup, the Porcupine Warriors know only a league title triumph and victory over their biggest rivals will appease their fans.



Hearts of Oak have also had their fair share of troubles in recent weeks following the resignation of coach Kosta Papic.



They have however won their two games in the aftermath of Papic's resignation with victories over Ebusua Dwarfs and Liberty Professionals.

This has all the makings of a great game and we are to serve you Live Updates from start to finish.



Fans will however not be allowed into the stands as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus which has surged in the country in recent weeks.



The game kicks off at 3 pm GMT. Follow the Live Updates below.



