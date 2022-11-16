LIVE UPDATES:Asante Kotoko vs Legon Cities (GPL)

Kotoko defeated Medeama in Tarkwa

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Ghana Premier League match between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Legon Cities.

The Porcupine Warriors are hoping to make three consecutive home wins when they take on the Royals at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Seydou Zerbo’s side are high on confidence after beating Samartex 2-1 and Medeama 1-0 in their last two matches and hope to continue the run.



Legon Cities are not in top form but will enter the game having ended a two-game losing streak by beating Great Olympics 2-0.



Coach Maxwell Konadu who is making a return to Kumasi will be hoping to get one over his former club.



Asante Kotoko have a headache after losing their first-choice goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad to the Black Stars.



In his absence, Frederick Asare will keep the post and hope to guide the side to victory at home.

Coach Zerbo has rung some changes to the line up with Frederick Asare, Enoch Morrison, Georges Mfegue, and Shadrack Addo coming in as replacements for Dickson Afoakwa, Richard Boadu, and Samuel Boateng.



Below is Asante Kotoko's lineup



Frederick Asare, Augustine Agyapong, John Tedeku, Sheriff Mohammed, Mubarik Yussif, Justice Blay, Enoch Morrison, Shadrack Addo, Georges Mfegue, Steven Mukwala, Nicholas Mensah



Follow the Live updates here



