LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Liberty Professionals (GPL Week 8)

The Porcupine Warriors host the Scientific Soccer Lads

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Ghana Premier League match between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Liberty Professionals.

The Porcupines are playing host to the Scientific Soccer Lads in the last game of Week 8 of the GPL at the Accra Sports Stadium.



There is excitement for Kotoko fans as Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama has for the first time been named in the starting team for a game.



Fabio Gama is among known faces like William Opoku Mensah and Kwame Opoku who have been named in the first eleven.



Razak Abalora continues his role in post for Kotoko after unseating Kwame Baah.



It’s the first game for Kotoko after their controversial elimination from the CAF Champions League.



Kotoko have won 13 of their Premier League matches against Liberty with the Dansoman-based side winning just five and 6 draws.

Liberty Professionals are placed 8th on the league log, having won two, drew four and lost one of their opening seven matches.



Kotoko are four places below Liberty Professional after amassing nine points from six games.



Follow the live updates here



