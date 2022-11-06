3
LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Samartex(GPL WK 5)

Asante Kotoko Players 3546789887656.jfif Asante Kotoko players celebrating a goal

Sun, 6 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live update of Asante Kotoko's matchday five fixture against Samartex.

The Porcupines host the Timbers lads at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the first top-flight encounter between the two.

Asante Kotoko will be hoping to get back to winning ways after losing 2-0 to Bechem United last Thursday.

The home side head into the game with one defeat from their first four matches of the season, winning two of those.

Whereas Samartex are yet to pick up their debut top-flight win after drawing all four games.

Kotoko, who are the defending champions lies 6th on the table whiles Samartex sit 13th on the log with no defeats.

Follow the Live updates below:





