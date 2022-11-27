LIVE UPDATES: Belgium vs Morocco ( 2022 World Cup Group D)

KDB and En-Nesyri

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live update of the 2022 FIFA World Cup second Group D game between Belgium and Morocco.

Belgium, who won their opening game against Canada would aim at booking their round 16 place with a win over Morocco.



Meanwhile, the North Africans will be chasing their third World Cup win in history and also boost their chances of qualifying for the next round.



The Atlas Lions, who began their campaign with a draw have gone 24 years without a win on the World stage.



Belgium are yet to lose a match against an African opponent in four meetings. Also, they have won two out of three meetings with Morocco with the latter winning one.



Belgium XI: Courtois; Castagne, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Meunier; Witsel, Onana; T. Hazard, De Bruyne, E. Hazard; Batshuayi.

Morocco XI: Munir; Mazraoui, Aguerd, Saiss, Hakimi; Amrabat, Ounahi, Amallah; Ziyech, Boufal; En-Nesyri.



Follow the updates below











EE/DA