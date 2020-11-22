LIVE UPDATES: Berekum Chelsea vs Kotoko, other GPL matches

Kotoko are playing Berekum Chelsea

LIVE UPDATES: Berekum Chelsea vs Kotoko, other GPL matches

We are live at the Golden City Park in Berekum where Asante Kotoko are playing as guests to Berekum Chelsea.



A disappointing 1-1 draw to Techiman Wonders in the opening week of 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League has led to some questions about Kotoko’s readiness and a win today could calm some nerves in Kumasi.



Chelsea also secured a 1-1 draw on the road to Legon Cities and are highly confident.



The Blues will fancy their chances against a Kotoko side that was far from convincing in their game against Eleven Wonders.



Stephen Sarfo, Kofi Owusu, Stephen Amankoman and the likes of Kissi Boateng are experienced figures who will not be intimidated by Kotoko’s presence.

In the dugout, they have one of Ghana’s very best players as a coach and Hesse Odamten will be plotting the downfall of coach Maxwell Konadu.



Chelsea would also be buoyed by the fact that they are undefeated in their last 8 home matches against Asante Kotoko. (3 wins and 5 draws).



Kotoko also have Kwame Opoku, Muniru Sulley and Felix Annan who have been handed starts in the game.



Fabio Gama, the Brazilian midfielder is also on the bench and could come on in the latter stages of the game.



This was after they had lost their first two home league games to Kotoko (1-0 defeats in June 2009 and January 2010).

Overall, this will be the 23rd time the two teams face each other.



With Kotoko winning 8 as compared to Chelsea’s 6. The remaining games have ended in draws. There is not much to separate the two sides when it comes to goals as Kotoko with 18 goals scored have just a goal more than what Chelsea have scored against them.



Follow the live updates here



