LIVE UPDATES: Berekum Chelsea vs Legon Cities - Ghana Premier League Week 18

Legon Cities playing away

Hello and welcome to the Live Updates of the Ghana Premier League.

The domestic league returned on Friday with Great Olympics earning a 1-0 victory over Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium. The victory meant that Great Olympics went top of the league table taking the place of Karela United.



However, Asante Kotoko were unfortunate on the road as they drew 1-1 with Eleven Wonders on Saturday at the Nana Ameyaw Park.



But the remainder of the action continuous this afternoon as the rest of the matches for matchday 18 are set to be played.



At Dormaa, a rejuvenated Legon Cities will take on Berekum Chelsea in an away encounter. The Royals made a couple of purchases in the transfer window and would put their players to test this afternoon.



Meanwhile, Dreams FC will seek to continue their fine form in the league in 2021 without a defeat as they lock horns with struggling Inter Allies. The away side have had a torrid campaign in the league as they are last on the table.

Other games to expect include



King Faisal vs WAFA



Elmina Sharks vs Dwarfs



Bechem United vs Liberty Professionals



Karela vs Ashgold

Hearts of Oak game against Aduana Stars will take place later at 6pm.



Follow the LIVE UPDATES below







