LIVE UPDATES: Bibiani Gold Stars vs Asante Kotoko (GPL WK13)

Kotoko Team Photo Asante Kotoko

Mon, 16 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live update of the Bibiani Gold Stars matchday 13 fixture against Asante Kotoko.

Bibiani Gold Stars host the reigning league winners at Dun's Park. Kotoko were the first top-flight side to win at the venue, beating the Miners 2-1 during their debut season.

Gold Stars have a home record to protect as they are unbeaten in their last five matches, with three wins and two draws.

Kotoko, on the other hand, have won one, lost two, and drawn two of their last five away games.

Both teams are on a winless streak, drawing their last three games, and will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

Bibiani Gold City starting line-up:

Joseph Baah, Dramani Yahaya, Emmanuel Odai, Richmond Manu, Empem Da Costa, Michael Enu, Emmanuel Appau, Kamara, Amofa, Ibrahim Laar, and Prince Owusu Kwabena.

Asante Kotoko starting line-up:

Fred Ansare, Richard Boadu, Samuel Appiah, Justice Blay, Stephen Amankona, Steven Mukwala, Charles Owusu, Maxwell Agyemang, Sherif Mohammed, George Mfegue, and Shedrack Addo.

Follow the updates below





