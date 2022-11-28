0
Menu
Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Cameroon vs Serbia (2022 World Cup Group G)

LIVE UPDATES: Cameroon Vs Serbia (2022 World Cup Group G) Cameroon national team

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb's live text commentary of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Cameroon clash with Serbia in a battle for survival in the ongoing World Cup after losing 1-0 in their opening game to Switzerland.

Both Cameroon and Serbia will be feeling the pressure after losing their opening matches in Group G without scoring.

Cameroon, which lost 1-0 to Switzerland, now face an uphill battle in their eighth World Cup finals tournament, having previously only advanced from the group stage once, in 1990.

The Indomitable Lions have lost their last eight matches at the World Cup finals, and another defeat here would equal an unwanted record of nine successive defeats in the competition set by Mexico, which might act as a motivating factor for Rigobert Song’s troops.

Serbia arrived at the tournament undefeated in qualifying (W6, D2), so you might expect a resurgence after they lost 2-0 to Brazil in the tournament opener.

Boss Dragan Stojković showed mercy to his players after their defeat to a team with a "golden generation’’ and will have likely targeted this as a must-win.

Their record in the second group game of their recent World Cup campaigns doesn’t offer much confidence, however, having only won one of the last four such matches, including one game as Serbia and Montenegro back in 2006.

Follow the live updates below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Related Articles: