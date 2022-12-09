0
Menu
Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Croatia vs Brazil (2022 World Cup quarter-final)

Brazil Vs Croatia 4356789.png L-R Casemiro, Luka Modric, Neymar, Perisic

Fri, 9 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates of the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash between Croatia and Brazil.

Brazil, the five-time champions, will face Croatia, the 2018 finalists, at the Education City Stadium in an intriguing match. 

Croatia are yet to lose a game in the competition, but they have only won one in regulation time. They finished second in their group with a win and two draws before beating Japan on penalties to advance to the final eight.  

Brazil, on the other hand, have lost one and won three games so far in the World Cup. 

In the round of 16, the Yellow and Blues defeated South Korea 4-1 to set up their match against Croatia.

This will be the third meeting between the two countries at the World Cup with Brazil winning both games.

In total, this will be their fifth meeting between the two with Brazil winning three out of the four while the remaining game has ended in a draw.

Line ups of the two sides

Brazil XI: Alisson; Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo; Casemiro, Paqueta; Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Raphinha; Richarlison.

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic

Follow the updates below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer
Parliament excludes ‘NPP MP-aspirant judge’ nominee from approval list
Burma Camp trends as Twitter users ‘salute’ fake soldier arrested at military facility
We learnt from 2021 that wholesale rejection of budget 'doesn’t make sense' – Adongo admits
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explains Bawumia's absence during 2023 budget reading
Ato Essien trial: I never said state prosecutors were compromised – Judge clarifies
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
Related Articles: