LIVE UPDATES: Croatia vs Brazil (2022 World Cup quarter-final)

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates of the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash between Croatia and Brazil.

Brazil, the five-time champions, will face Croatia, the 2018 finalists, at the Education City Stadium in an intriguing match.



Croatia are yet to lose a game in the competition, but they have only won one in regulation time. They finished second in their group with a win and two draws before beating Japan on penalties to advance to the final eight.



Brazil, on the other hand, have lost one and won three games so far in the World Cup.



In the round of 16, the Yellow and Blues defeated South Korea 4-1 to set up their match against Croatia.



This will be the third meeting between the two countries at the World Cup with Brazil winning both games.



In total, this will be their fifth meeting between the two with Brazil winning three out of the four while the remaining game has ended in a draw.

Line ups of the two sides



Brazil XI: Alisson; Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo; Casemiro, Paqueta; Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Raphinha; Richarlison.



Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic



