LIVE UPDATES: Dede Ayew to Barca, Enzo to Chelsea - Transfer Deadline Day

Enzo Fernandez and Dede Ayew

It’s transfer deadline day in Europe and we are happy to be bringing you up-to-date information on the latest moves in the major European leagues.

The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich are all trying to tie up deals on the last days of the window.



For Ghanaian context, there are reports circling around Kamaldeen Sulemana, Andre Ayew, and Tariq Lamptey.



Brighton and Hove Albion are willing to trade their fullback on permanent basis after rejecting loan offers from Sporting Lisbon.



Kamaldeen Sulemana is desperate to leave Rennes after being limited to a few minutes of play in the French Ligue 1.



Andre Ayew is a free agent after leaving Qatari side Al Sadd. He has been strongly linked with a move to Olympique Marseille.



Some strange rumors are also talking of a shocking move to the Spanish side Barcelona.

In Europe, Arsenal are desperately looking for a backup for Thomas Partey with two bids for Moise Caicedo already turned down.



They are still looking for a move with a surprise move for Chelsea’s Jorginho. It is believed that Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the Italian.



Chelsea are also looking to wrap up a record-breaking deal for Argentinian midfielder, Enzo Fernandez.



Follow the live update here



