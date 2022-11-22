LIVE UPDATES: Denmark vs Tunisia (World Cup Group D)

Tunisian national team

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates of the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening Group D fixture between Denmark and Tunisia.

This is the first meeting between the two sides at the World Cup as both countries make their 6th appearance.



Denmark's best finish in the tournament is quarter-finals while Tunisia have failed to go past the group stage in their previous five.



Denmark come off from a backdrop with three wins from their last five games, losing two while Tunisia have drawn one and lost one and won three of their last five matches.



The Dens were close to reaching the quarter-finals in 2018 but got knocked out by Croatia on penalties. Meanwhile, the Eagles of Carthage exited the group stage with just a win.



Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen, Kristensen, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Delaney, Eriksen; Olsen, Dolberg,

Tunisia XI: Dahmen, Abdi, Talbi, Meriah, Bronn, Draeger, Laidouni, Skhiri, Slimane, Msakni, Jembali



Follow the updates below







