LIVE UPDATES: Dreams FC VS Hearts of Oak (GPL week 25)

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb's live coverage of the ongoing 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League season.

Dreams FC welcome giants Accra Hearts of Oak to the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu for the matchday 25 fixture on Saturday, April 1, 2023.



The Still Believe lads currently occupy the 11th position on the Ghana Premier LKeague table with 30 points after 24 games in the season.



Dreams FC have won only a game in their previous five in the season and that was a 1-0 victory at home against Nsoatreman on March 26, 2023.



Accra Hearts of Oak on the other hand are going into this game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Accra Hearts at home on matchday 24 on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.



The Phobians are currently 4th on the Ghana Premier League table with 38 points and only three points separate them and leaders Aduana Stars who have 41 points.

Unlike Dreams FC, Accra Hearts of Oak have lost only a game in their previous 5 games and that was the 3-0 humiliation defeat against Karela United at the Ayinase Camp Park.



They have drawn once and won three in their previous five games before this fixture against Dreams FC.



Follow the live updates below:



