LIVE UPDATES: Dreams FC vs Kotoko – GPL Week 6

Dreams FC host Asante Kotoko

Hello and welcome to the Live Updates of Week 6 of the Ghana Premier League match between Dreams FC vs Asante Kotoko match which kicks off at 15:00 GMT in Dawu.

The Porcupines go into the game without their head coach, Maxwell Konadu who was fired last week. His assistant, Johnson Smith will act as the interim head.



The Reds suffered a defeat in their mid-week encounter against Great Olympics and are looking forward to bouncing back before they face Al-Hilal next on Wednesday.



Dreams FC, on the other hand, have struggled this season having won just a game in 5 matches. They lost their last game to Hearts of Oak by 3-0 and are looking forward to bouncing back as well from that defeat.



This will be the fifth meeting between Dreams and Kotoko in the league. The Porcupine Warriors have won three and lost one.

Other games to expect include Ashgold vs Eleven Wonders, Elmina Sharks vs Inter Allies, Great Olympics vs WAFA, Medeama vs Liberty, and Berekum Chelsea vs Aduana Stars.



Follow the Live Updates below







