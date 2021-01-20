LIVE UPDATES: Ebusua Dwarfs vs Kotoko ( Ghana Premier League)

Kotoko are 9th on the league log

LIVE UPDATES: Ebusua Dwarfs vs Kotoko ( Ghana Premier League)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Ghana Premier League match between Ebusua Dwarfs and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



The game was initially set for Saturday, January 2 but had to be postponed because of Kotoko’s commitment in the CAF Champions League.



The morale is high in the Dwarfs camp after a 2-1 victory over Dansoman-based Liberty Professionals.



Coach Ernest Thompson has been firing a warning to Kotoko that their best possible result from the game will be a draw.



"We are fully prepared, well focused and our concentration is on the game," he told Fox 97.9 FM in Kumasi.



"Playing against Asante Kotoko is a normal game. Kotoko is one of the teams playing in the Ghana Premier League not a team from space."

Kotoko have injury worries of their own but in their newly-found stars Fabio Gama and Kwame Poku, fans can look forward to a win.



Fabio has excelled in his two starts for the club and will most likely start for Kotoko.



Kwame Poku is Kotoko’s goal machine and victory today will hinge on his ability to put the ball in the net.



A win will take Kotoko to fourth place with a point above Hearts of Oak who currently occupy the fifth position with 11 points.



Follow the live updates below



