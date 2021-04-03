LIVE UPDATES: Eleven Wonders vs Asante Kotoko

Eleven Wonders host Asante Kotoko

Eleven Wonders take on Asante Kotoko at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Matchday 18 fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The first leg between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium in their opening fixture.



Kotoko took the lead through their former striker Kwame Poku in the 54th minute before Prince Okraku levelled it up for Eleven Wonders.



Wonders recorded five wins, two draws, and two defeats (W5 D2 L2) in the first round of the Ghana Premier League.



The defeats were against WAFA and Dreams in their own backyard.



Asante Kotoko come into this game under newly appointed coach Mariano Barreto.



Kotoko made some new additions in the second transfer window with the signing of Sarfo Taylor and Michael Vinicius to strengthen their attack ahead of the second round of the season.

The Porcupine Warriors are eyeing the league trophy this season to make a return to the Africa club competition.



Kotoko finished the first round in the fourth position with 27 points with an outstanding game.



