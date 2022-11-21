8
Sports

LIVE UPDATES: England vs Iran (World Cup Group B)

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to GhanWeb's coverage of day of the 2022 World Cup. The first fixture of the day sees England take on Iran in Group B.

England faces Iran in their opening Group B fixture to kick start their 2022 World Cup campaign at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.

The Lions reached the semi-final in the last edition in Russia and would want to win the cup this time around.

England, one-time champions, are on a poor run of form losing two and drawing three of their last five matches.

Whereas, Iran has won three, lost one, and drew one of their last three games. One of their wins came against Uruguay with their only draw coming against Senegal.

Iran will be making their fifth appearance at the World Cup. They are yet to go past the first round in any of their previous four.

This will be the first meeting between the two countries.

England XI: Pickford, Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Bellingham, Mount, Saka, Sterling

Iran XI: Beiranvand, Moharrami, Hajsafi, Mohammadi, Jahanbakhsh, Pouraliganji, Taremi, Cheshmi, Karimi, Hosseini, Nourollahi

Follow the updates below





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
