LIVE UPDATES: GPL matchday 26

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.
We will be giving you the text updates of the remaining six games for matchday 26 of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.
Berekum Chelsea will take on Ayinsase-based Karela United at the Berekum Golden City Park.
At the Akoon Park, Medeama will play against Ashantigold while Legon Cities will host two-time champions Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Dreams FC will engage Bechem United while King Faisal travels to Elmina to play Sharks.
Ebusua Dwarfs will complete the week with a home game against Liberty professionals.
Follow the live updates below:
