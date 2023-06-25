LIVE UPDATES: Ghana vs Congo (U-23 AFCON)

Black Meteors

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates of the 2023 U-23 AFCON tie between Ghana and Congo.

The Black Meteors of Ghana kick-start their 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in a Group A encounter against Congo at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.



Ghana, who are making their second appearance at the tournament will go head-to-head with Congo who are debutants, hence, this will be the first meeting between the two in the competition.



Ghana finished fourth place in their debut appearance in the tournament in 2019, narrowly missing out on qualification for the Tokyo Olympic Games.



The team, this time, will be hoping to secure qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, which will end the country's two-decade hunt.



The Black Meteors are on six games unbeaten run, two draws, and four wins. They won three and drew one in the qualifying round before recording a win and a draw in their pre-tournament friendlies.

Head coach Ibrahim Tanko's side eliminated Mozambique and Algeria and faced Egypt and Zamalek in their friendlies.



Congo, on the other side, eliminated Tunisia and South Africa on away goals to earn a spot at the AFCON.



They would want to make a statement on their first appearance as Olympic games qualification is not far from reach in an 8-team competition.



Meanwhile, Morocco are leading the group following their 2-1 win over Guinea on Saturday, June 24, 2023.



Follow the live updates below:









EE/KPE