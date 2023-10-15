LIVE UPDATES: Ghana vs. Mexico clash in North Carolina

Flyer of the game

The Black Stars' international friendly with Mexico is underway in the United States.

Ghana is chasing a first-ever win against Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina.



This is the fourth time the two countries are meeting in an international friendly.



The two sides have faced off three times, with the North American country winning all the encounters.



Follow our live updates below:



90’ Additional Time - Three Minutes



88’ Jordan Ayew delivers a well-placed ball into the box, but Ochoa manages to clear it with a punch.



85' - 5 minutes plus stoppage time to go.

80’ - into the final 10 minutes of normal time



75’ - A quarter of an hour left to play here at the Bank of America Stadium.



74’ - Kudus fires a shot at the goal, but the goalkeeper deflects it, resulting in a corner kick.



71’ Goal - Antuna doubles Mexico’s lead



70’ - Jordan Ayew replaces Kingsley Schlinder



65’ - Inaki Williams replaces Antoine Semenyo



63’ - Ernest Nuamah replaces Joseph Painstil

60’ - On the hour mark



57’ Goal. Lozano scores for Mexico



54’ Kingsley Schlinder takes a shot from distance, but his effort goes wide



46’ - Abdul Salis Samed replaces Thomas Partey



46’ - Second Half Underway!



45’ Additional Time - Two minutes



40’ - We are into the final 5 minutes before the break.

36’ - A chance for Mexico, but Nicholas Opoku intervenes, clearing the lines and thwarting their attack.



30’ - Half an hour gone and it’s goalless.



27’ - We're forced into an early change, as Joseph Aidoo is replaced by Alidu Seidu.



24’ Yellow Card - Joseph Aidoo has been booked and is now on the ground, injured.



18’ Yellow Card - Thomas Partey has been booked.



14’ - Joseph Painstil is on the move! He's made a fantastic run down the field, sending in a fine cross, but there's no one there to connect with it.



5’ - We’re off to a promising start with Semenyo setting up Painstil, but Mexico manages to clear the ball.

KICK OFF: We’re Underway at the Bank Of America Stadium



Chris Hughton names Starting XI:



Coach Chris Hughton named a starting XI that included Lawrence Ati-Zigi in post whiles starting slots in attack have been handed to Stephan Ambrosius and Antoine Semenyo.



It means that senior strikers Inaki Williams and Jordan Ayew start from the bench.



In defence are Kingsley Schindler, Joseph Aidoo and Nicholas Opoku, whiles Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu and Gideon Mensah and Joseph Paintsil complete the starting 11.