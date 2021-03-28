LIVE UPDATES: Ghana vs Sao Tome and Principe (AFCON Qualifiers)

The Black Stars of Ghana

Welcome to GhanaWeb’s coverage of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications game.

The Black Stars of Ghana will take on Sao Tome and Principe in the last game of the qualification games.



'The Falcons and True Parrots Team' of Sao Tome who are yet to win a game in this qualifying round will play as visitors today at the Accra Sports Stadium at 16:00 GMT.



The Black Stars have already qualified for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations which will be hosted by Cameroon after playing a 1-1 draw against South Africa a few days ago.



Ghana will be hoping to do the double over Sao Tome and Principe after beating them by a lone goal away from home in 2020.

Follow the live updates:



