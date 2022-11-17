2
LIVE UPDATES: Ghana vs Switzerland (International friendly)

Black Stars Nicaragua1 610x400 L-R : Inaki Williams, Kudus Mohammed, Alidu Seidu, and Fatawu Issahaku

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to GhanaWeb's coverage of the pre-World Cup friendly between Ghana and Switzerland.

The two teams will meet for the first time in history as they prepare for the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

The match promises to be an interesting fixture as both teams will be looking for a victory to boost their confidence ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana head into the game with an average record in their last five games, with two wins, two losses, and a draw.

Switzerland, on the other hand, have won three of their last five outings while losing the other two.

While Ghana were defeated by Brazil and Japan in their last five matches, Switzerland were triumphant against Portugal and Spain.

Ghana will rely on star players Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams, and Kudus Mohammed in the friendly. Whereas Switzerland will be counting on  Granit Xhaka, Emmanuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Yan Sommer.

The game comes off at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates(UAE).

Follow the live updates below





