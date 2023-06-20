0
LIVE UPDATES: Ghana vs Zamalek (U-23 friendly)

Tue, 20 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Meteors continue their preparations for the U-23 African Youth Championship as they face Zamalek in a friendly Zamalek Sports Complex.

This will be the Meteors' second friendly after sharing the spoils with Egypt's U-23 side on Thursday, June 14, 2023.

Ghana is seeking to wrap up their preparations with a win against Zamalek before they depart for Morocco.

After the friendly, the team will depart their training base in Cairo on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, and continue their preparations in Rabat, Morocco.

Black Meteors are paired with host nation Morocco, DR Congo, and Guinea in Group A of the tournament scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 24.

Ghana will face DR Congo in their opening game on Sunday.

Follow the live updates below:





