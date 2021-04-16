LIVE UPDATES: Great Olympics vs Asante Kotoko

Great Olympics vs Asante Kotoko

Hello and welcome to the LIVE UPDATES of Great Olympics vs Asante Kotoko.

Asante Kotoko are seeking to revenge their matchday three defeat against Great Olympics in a titanic top of the table clash today.



The Ghana Premier League giants are in Accra to face the Wonder Club in this matchday 19 fixture to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium later today.



The ‘Oly dade’ boys defeated the league leaders in the first round and will be hoping to do the double against the Porcupine Warriors in this fixture.



Kotoko are in top form under Coach Mariano Barreto in the second round and have recorded two wins out of two games.



A win will be on the cards for Kotoko as they seek to revenge that painful 1-0 defeat on matchday three as well as stretch their lead on top of the table.

The Porcupine Warriors will be without star player Fabio Gama who has been ruled out of the game due to an accumulation of yellow cards.



Kick-off for the game is at 15:00 GMT



