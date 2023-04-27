1
LIVE UPDATES: Great Olympics vs Asante Kotoko (GPL WK28)

Yussif Mubarik Battling Samuel Abbey Quaye 576879 Kotoko's Yussif Mubarik battling Olympics' Samuel Abbey Quaye

Thu, 27 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to GhananWeb's coverage of the Ghana Premier League matchday 28 between Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko.

Relegation-threatened Olympics host Kotoko at their newly-adopted venue Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

While the home side will be in for all three points to move out of the drop zone, Kotoko will be hoping to grab the maximum points to keep their chances of defending the title alive.

The Wonder Club have won one of their last five matches, drawing two and losing two. While Kotoko have picked two victories, drawn two, and lost one of their previous five games.

Kotoko has the nod in terms of head-to-head between the two in their last five meetings, winning two and two ending in a draw.

The Porcupines are also unbeaten in their last two away games against the White and Blues.

The reverse fixture between the two ended scoreless as another opportunity has been present for either side to grab the maximum points.

Follow the live updates below





