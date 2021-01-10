LIVE UPDATES: Great Olympics vs Ashanti Gold

Some players of Accra Great Olympics

Hello and welcome to the Live Updates of Great Olympics vs Ashanti Gold in the Ghana Premier League.

Great Olympics are undefeated at the Accra Sports Stadium and the Miners are looking forward to causing an upset in today’s encounter.



After defeating Asante Kotoko SC and WAFA SC, the Accra Landlords drew Ebusua Dwarfs 1-1 and lost 2-1 to Aduana Stars last week in Dormaa Ahenkro.



However, their opponents from Obuasi come into the game on the back of a victory against Berekum Chelsea last week.



The Miners are yet to win a game at the Accra Sports Stadium, after holding Hearts of Oak to a 2-2 draw.

The visitors are 4th on the league log and could be on top if they clinch victory today.



