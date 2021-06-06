LIVE UPDATES: Great Olympics vs Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

Two Accra giants, Great Olympics, and Hearts of Oak will face off in the 'Mantse Derby' for the matchday 28 fixture.



Accra Hearts of Oak has gone on five consecutive games without a defeat and is yet to concede a goal in all competitions in the ongoing Ghana football season in over a month.



The Phobians currently occupy the first position on the Premier League table and will want to keep their momentum as they are keen on breaking their trophyless jinx.



Olympics are hoping to do the double over their city rivals ahead of the matchday 28 game having already whipped them 2-0 in the first round.

The ‘Dade’ Boys currently occupy the 4th position on the league table.



Follow the live updates below:



